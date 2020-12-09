North Canyon Medical Center Thrift Store donates yearly funds to chapel project

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding is in the process of raising funds to build a chapel on the hospital grounds.

Each year, the North Canyon Medical Center thrift store donates all of the funds from its store to the North Canyon Medical Center for one piece of equipment that a doctor or department needs.

This year, the store decided to donate $28,000 to the chapel funds, which put the funds to over $100,000.

The chapel needs $180,000 to begin construction.

“$28,000 check that I sent to the hospital yesterday, we feel is very good because our store was closed 3 months while the pandemic was going on,” said one volunteer Carolyn DeWitt. “We closed the middle of march and we did not open until the middle of July.”

The chapel would provide a place for patients and family members to go during a stressful time.

The North Canyon Medical Center thrift store is open to the public Monday through Friday and accept donations of clothing and other gently used items.

