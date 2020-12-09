Advertisement

Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 while attending a news conference offering updates regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.

“I have no symptoms and am feeling well,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines.”

Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result, Wolf said. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.

Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.

Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.

Wolf’s public schedule for the past week had just one event -- a virtual news conference about the pandemic on Monday.

His spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger, said others were tested at the same time, but she said federal health privacy rules prevented her from identifying them.

Nearly a month ago, the Wolf administration strengthened its mask mandate and required out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival, as infections and hospitalizations have both increased sharply in the state.

Wolf is a former state treasury secretary and businessman who spent more than $10 million of his own money to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary nearly six years ago. He easily won reelection in 2018.

___

Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

