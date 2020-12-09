Advertisement

Players and coaches adjust to playing with limited attendance

“When these guys are making plays, they kind of just overexaggerate the plays and they just have fun”
Players and coaches adjust to playing with limited attendance. “When these guys are making...
Players and coaches adjust to playing with limited attendance. “When these guys are making plays, they kind of just overexaggerate the plays and they just have fun”(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:34 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Only about half of U.S. states are playing high school basketball right now. Idaho is one of them.

But with Idaho in Stage 2 of reopening, there is no student section, no band, and in most cases, limited attendance to a few parents.

“The student section feeds you, fans feed you, the cheerleaders feed you, and that gets you going,” said Burley girls basketball coach Amber Whiting.

“Without them and without the fans and the band, we definitely have to try harder to get ourselves hyped up,” Canyon Ridge boys basketball senior guard Brody Osen said.

Canyon Ridge Head Coach Daren Van Hofwegen says hearing your community and friends cheering, is something that is dearly missed. His program now has to focus on making their own energy.

“When these guys are making plays, they kind of just overexaggerate the plays and they just have fun,” Van Hofwegen said. “We kind of just try to just tell them to just have fun.”

Despite the drowned out atmosphere, communication is a little easier on the floor.

“It’s a lot easier to hear our coach when she’s screaming on the sideline,” Burley girls basketball sophomore guard Kelsie Pope said. “We can call out our plays, our defense, a lot better.”

Coaches say face coverings may muffle things from time to time, but you can hear almost everything, even from the other side.

“I can hear their plays being called and so we can echo their plays if we know them and play them one more time,” Amber Whiting said.

Overall, game time is game time, and competitive spirit still reigns.

“It’s definitely different, but when we get on the court I feel all of us are just so focused in on getting the win, that it doesn’t really matter,” Burley girls basketball sophomore guard Amari Whiting said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
This October, 2019 booking photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James...
Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks
The South Central Public Health District stresses the importance of COVID-19 safety guidelines
South Central Public Health District explains changing COVID guidelines
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports most confirmed, probable cases in one day since start of pandemic.

Latest News

Enrollment for spring semester is currently open for interested students, with classes being...
College of Southern Idaho looks to next semester while working to keep people safe
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports most confirmed, probable cases in one day since start of pandemic.
The College of Southern Idaho estimates that about one in every three jobs is connected to...
CSI trains employees in the Magic Valley’s No. 1 industry
Twin Falls School District is discussing having four days of in-person instruction and one day...
Twin Falls School District discusses four day in-person schedule after Christmas break