Police: Pocatello man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are searching for the suspect in a weekend stabbing in North Lincoln
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Pocatello police say a local man is in critical condition after he was stabbed several times last weekend.

The Idaho State Journal reports the victim, Alexander Edmo, was dropped off at Portneuf Medical Center Saturday night by a man driving a white 1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Edmo had multiple stab wounds, prompting hospital workers to contact police.

The driver, described as a light-skinned man wearing all black, left the hospital before officers arrived.

The 60-year-old Edmo remained in critical condition Monday night.

Police say the stabbing remains under investigation and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

