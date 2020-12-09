Tip assists bull moose poaching investigation in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Fish and Game received some information regarding the case of a bull moose killed illegally in Unit 54, south of Twin Falls.

The department is happy to announce that with the public’s help it received important new information in helping solve the case.

After the department’s plea for public’s help, another moose hunter provided a key piece of information to Officer Jim Stirling when they provided a picture of the moose, alive near the kill site on Sep. 21. Fish and Game officers now know that the moose was killed on or after Sep. 21.

With this new information, the public is again encouraged to provide any information that may lead to the individual or individuals involved in this illegal moose killing.

Anyone with information regarding a potential closed season hunting violation and wanton waste of the bull moose is encouraged to call either the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, Officer Jim Stirling at 208-539-4408, or the Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

