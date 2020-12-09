Advertisement

Remains of Idaho Falls man found after mobile home fire

Authorities say the body of an Idaho Falls man was found inside a mobile home after a fire.
Authorities say the body of an Idaho Falls man was found inside a mobile home after a fire.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the body of an Idaho Falls man was found inside a mobile home after a fire.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the body, believed to be that of 61-year-old Jarius Hanson, was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:24 p.m. and the home was full of smoke and flames by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes, and firefighters found Hanson’s remains inside.

The following is a joint press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Fire Department....

Posted by Idaho Falls Fire Department on Monday, December 7, 2020

The cause of the fire and the death are both under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s investigations division.

