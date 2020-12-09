Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

There is an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for most of Southern Idaho until tomorrow morning. The air is going to continue to be stagnant today and tomorrow, which is going to allow pollutants to buildup near the surface. This buildup of pollutants is going to cause there to be a bit of a haze in the sky, and more pollutants in the atmosphere also means that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so just be aware of that if you do have any respiratory issues.

Now for more information about the Air Stagnation Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

For today, we are going to have mainly sunny skies during the morning and increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches and passes through our area. The high temperatures today are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow and Friday are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some isolated snow and rain showers are then possible on Saturday as another disturbance works its way through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Sunday and Monday as a storm system works its way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow and rain showers on Tuesday as another disturbance begins to approach our area. The temperatures for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SE to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NE to NW 5-10 mph. High: 38

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW to ENE 5-10 mph. Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 17

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 (HANUKKAH BEGINS)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Colder. Winds: East 5-15 mph. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Colder. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 33

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 15

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy. High: 35 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 30 Low: 11

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 28 Low: 14

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 39 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. High: 32 Low: 19

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy. High: 38 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 32 Low: 14

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 29

