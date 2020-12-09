Advertisement

Two vehicle crash on I-84 near Malta, sends Idaho man to hospital

A Pocatello man was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway I84 milepost 236
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 84 that sent a Pocatello man to a regional hospital.

Police say Billy Gill, 37, of Pocatello, was westbound Interstate 84 in a 2017 Kenworth tow truck when colliding into the back of semi-truck driver Brandon Richins, 41, of Clearfield, Utah. Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the Interstate. Gill was transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, ISP said the right lane of I-84 westbound would be blocked for several more hours for vehicle removal. The crash occurred near Exit 236, which is about 14 miles south of the I-84/Interstate 86 junction.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by Malta Ambulance, Malta Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.

Near Milemarker 236

