4A state basketball semifinals moving to bigger location

In other changes, the IHSAA is adding a two-week throwing program for baseball and softball
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:18 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In one of six yearly meetings, the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors made a couple changes to prep athletics in Idaho.

The governing body made the decision to move the 4A state playoff basketball semifinals to the Idaho center in Nampa. In previous years, venues at Timberline and Borah have dealt with capacity issues, officials say.

In other changes, the board decided to allow a two-week throwing program for baseball and softball before activities start. Coaches get six hours within a 14-day window to give throwing instruction.

“This was a rule that was put in place due to safety,” said Assistant Director of the IHSAA Mike Federico. “There is a reason pitchers and catchers report early to Spring Training and a lot of that is instruction with proper throwing mechanics, and so we felt for baseball and softball kids this was a positive step.”

A discussion on the Rule of Two, where coaches work with athletes in groups of two or less during the off-season, is pushed to the January board meeting.

Dance and Cheer competitions were moved from March to February to shorten the season.

