Canyon Ridge beats Twin Falls for first time in five years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Canyon Ridge hosted their rival Twin Falls Wednesday night, the teams looking to get closer to .500 in the early part of the season.

Canyon Ridge strikes first, Logan Roberts connects with Lily Teske and the sophomore drains the long-range jumper.

Bruins in transition, no one stops Kaylin Bailey, who works her way through multiple defenders for the lay-up, Twin Falls down three.

Jordan Roberts answers immediately as she gets hacked on the play, doesn’t make the free throw, Riverhawks up 7-2.

Late in the first quarter, same score, Riverhawks trying to build upon their lead, but Halle Egbert gets the steal and cuts into the deficit.

Canyon Ridge edges past its rival 42-39, beating the Bruins for the first time in five years.

Twin Falls shot just 28% from the floor and was 44% from the free throw line.

Reagan Rex led the Bruins with 10 points and five rebounds.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 48, Mountain Home 40

Minico 64, Jerome 62

BOYS SCORES (LARGE SCHOOLS):

Filer 64, Declo 60, 2OT: Drake Speirs led the Wildcats with 21 points. Sam Nebeker posted a game-high 26 in the loss.

