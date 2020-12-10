Advertisement

Deadline for Idaho renters impacted by COVID to receive financial assistance is coming up

Last day for Idaho renters facing hardship from COVID to apply for short-term financial assistance through the Housing Preservation Program is 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The deadline for Idaho renters facing hardship from COVID to apply for short-term financial assistance through the Housing Preservation Program is 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11.

The Housing Preservation Program was initially funded in April with a $250,000 investment by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which was allocated $15 million from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“When the relief fund was created it allowed up to the covering cost up until December 30th, and so that’s where that restriction really comes from,” said Brady Ellis, VP of the housing support program for Idaho Housing and Finance Association.

The program is available only to renters who owe past-due rent or utilities because of COVID-19 circumstances. To be eligible, applicants must earn less than 80% of the Area Median of Income, must be Idaho residents, and must have at least one member of the household legally eligible to reside in the United States.

Any approved payments are made directly to landlords or utility companies.

Those receiving a federal housing subsidy are not eligible. Additional details are available at www.idahohousing.com/hpp-faq/. To apply, renters are encouraged to go to www.idahohousing.com/covid-19 or call 1-855-452-0801.

Other resources are still available for Idahoans experiencing a housing crisis. Please go to www.idahohousing.com/homeless-resources/ for a list of resources and providers in your area.

