Ex-Marine to remain jailed in probe of paramilitary group

By BRYAN ANDERSON and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine will remain in custody after being charged with plotting to illegally make and sell guns.

Jordan Duncan faces up to five years behind bars. A federal magistrate judge on Thursday refused to release Duncan from custody after hearing a prosecutor describe him as a potentially violent man whose parents didn’t know about his white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideology.

Duncan was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He moved to Boise, Idaho, in September and was arrested by the FBI the following month.

He now awaits trial and remains in federal custody.

