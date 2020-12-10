Idaho Anne Frank Memorial defaced with swastika stickers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police are investigating after the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was defaced by swastika stickers earlier this week.

The stickers, which included the words, “we are everywhere” as well as the Nazi insignia, were discovered Tuesday morning by a visitor to the memorial in downtown Boise. Dan Prinzing is the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which maintains the memorial.

Autoplay Caption

He says the blatant way the stickers were placed — including one on the diary held by a statue of Anne Frank — is particularly upsetting.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said investigators have learned similar events have been reported around the Pacific Northwest.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.