Advertisement

Idaho Anne Frank Memorial defaced with swastika stickers

The stickers were discovered Tuesday morning by a visitor to the memorial in downtown Boise.
In this photo provided by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, swastika stickers that were...
In this photo provided by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, swastika stickers that were placed on a display are seen at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Boise police are investigating after the memorial was defaced by swastika stickers earlier this week. The stickers, which included the words, "we are everywhere" as well as the Nazi insignia, were discovered Tuesday morning by a visitor to the memorial in downtown Boise. (Wassmuth Center for Human Rights via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise police are investigating after the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was defaced by swastika stickers earlier this week.

The stickers, which included the words, “we are everywhere” as well as the Nazi insignia, were discovered Tuesday morning by a visitor to the memorial in downtown Boise. Dan Prinzing is the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which maintains the memorial.

Caption

He says the blatant way the stickers were placed — including one on the diary held by a statue of Anne Frank — is particularly upsetting.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said investigators have learned similar events have been reported around the Pacific Northwest.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been cancelled for the rest of Wednesday after the...
Student in custody following threat at Twin Falls High School
Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway I84 milepost 236
Two vehicle crash on I-84 near Malta, sends Idaho man to hospital
Idaho Fish and Game receives a new tip in the investigation of the moose killing on Sep. 21.
Tip assists bull moose poaching investigation in southern Idaho
Intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health...
Idaho health board meeting halted after ‘intense protests’
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports nearly 3K confirmed, probable cases, most since start of pandemic

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, a swastika sticker is seen on a...
Ann Frank Memorial Defacement Boise
“This store is my livelihood. This is how I pay my bills. If I’m not bringing in the revenue I...
Small business grant helps Twin Falls business get ready for the holidays
Board of Health will do a review of safety protocols going forward
South Central Public Board of Health member comments on incident in Boise
Kindsey Taylor, owner of Brass Monkey, says small business grant allowed her to stock up on...
Small business grant helps Twin Falls business get ready for the holidays