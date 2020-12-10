Idaho residents mostly slowed travel Thanksgiving Day

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Transportation officials in Idaho have reported that highway and interstate traffic volumes on Thanksgiving Day were down in most of the state except eastern Idaho.

Boise State Public Radio reported that data from the state Department of Transportation shows about 20% fewer cars in northern Idaho and about 8% fewer cars near the Oregon state line compared to 2019.

However, traffic headed south to Utah increased by 23% on Interstate 84 near the border and about 5% on Interstate 15.

Vehicle counts on state highways were also up in eastern Idaho compared to last year.

