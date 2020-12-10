Lighthouse wins three straight, with blowout victory over Dietrich

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Dietrich took a four-game win streak into the Lions Den at Lighthouse Christian School on Wednesday night.

The Lions were playing their third game since Saturday and enjoying a sizeable lead.

Kynlee Thornton puts it up strong, she would have 20 points.

On the inbounds play, Bele Rogers finds a cutting Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse up by 31.

The home team cruises to the 70-41 victory behind the 24 points of Lauren Gomez.

Lighthouse faces Garden Valley on Saturday, while Dietrich looks to bounce back on Tuesday against Castleford.

OTHER SCORES (SMALL SCHOOLS):

Raft River 67, Glenns Ferry 18

Richfield 39, Hansen 22

BOYS SCORES: (SMALL SCHOOLS)

Dietrich 69, Lighthouse Christian 67

Oakley 50, Valley 40: Payton Beck paced the Hornets with 19 points in the win.

Castleford 50, Murtaugh 39: Ty Stanger posted a game-high 19 points in the loss. Wes Stanger added 11 points and 12 rebounds. For the Wolves, Eric Taylor paved the way with 17 points and was 6/6 in the fourth quarter on free throws.

Castleford: 18, 8, 14, 10

Murtaugh: 6, 7, 15, 11

