Advertisement

Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.

The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.

According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner. He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.

While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.

On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been cancelled for the rest of Wednesday after the...
Student in custody following threat at Twin Falls High School
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports nearly 3K confirmed, probable cases, most since start of pandemic
New COVID-19 testing location beginning Dec. 9
St. Luke’s Magic Valley relocating primary COVID-19 testing site
Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway I84 milepost 236
Two vehicle crash on I-84 near Malta, sends Idaho man to hospital
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

Latest News

Neighbors said someone has been sweeping dog feces off their high-rise balcony in downtown...
‘Raining poop!’: Apartment tenants sweeping animal waste off balconies in Cleveland, neighbors say
The 71-year-old walked out of prison saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to...
Longest-serving inmate for marijuana released after 31 years
The Valley House has worked to help community members find housing, a job, or with food.
The Valley House makes a difference for people in the Magic Valley
The exterior of Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
Students adjust to making post-high school decisions during pandemic