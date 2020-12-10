Prison reports 740 COVID-19 cases, declining conditions
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) — More than 700 prisoners at the Airway Heights Corrections Center near Spokane have COVID-19, after a spectacular rise in cases in the past week.
The Department of Corrections reported 740 cases Wednesday among the approximately 1,900 inmates at the prison.
The Spokesman-Review reported that last week the prison had seven cases. An inmate told the newspaper that living conditions inside the prison are deteriorating.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.