Advertisement

Prison reports 740 COVID-19 cases, declining conditions

Over 700 prisoners have Covid-19
Over 700 prisoners have Covid-19(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) — More than 700 prisoners at the Airway Heights Corrections Center near Spokane have COVID-19, after a spectacular rise in cases in the past week.

The Department of Corrections reported 740 cases Wednesday among the approximately 1,900 inmates at the prison.

The Spokesman-Review reported that last week the prison had seven cases. An inmate told the newspaper that living conditions inside the prison are deteriorating.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been cancelled for the rest of Wednesday after the...
Student in custody following threat at Twin Falls High School
Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway I84 milepost 236
Two vehicle crash on I-84 near Malta, sends Idaho man to hospital
Single-vehicle fatality crash that sent one juvenile to the hospital and other pronounced dead...
Teen driver dies, 1 injured in crash near Bliss
Idaho Fish and Game receives a new tip in the investigation of the moose killing on Sep. 21.
Tip assists bull moose poaching investigation in southern Idaho
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports nearly 3K confirmed, probable cases, most since start of pandemic

Latest News

KMVT meteorologist is live at Fashion 15 which is collecting toys for this year's Twin Falls...
KMVT partners with Twin Falls business to collect Christmas toys for children
Last day for Idaho renters facing hardship from COVID to apply for short-term financial...
Deadline for Idaho renters impacted by COVID to receive financial assistance is Friday
Dairy West is taking its Curds and Kindness food truck on a holiday tour of Idaho and Utah to...
Dairy group stops in Twin Falls, gives free meals to frontline workers
A former Marine is in custody after being charged with plotting to illegally make and sell guns
Ex-Marine to remain jailed in probe of paramilitary group