Small business grant helps Twin Falls business get ready for the holidays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -On October 26, 2020, the Twin Falls city council authorized the use of $500,000 of the city’s CARES Act for the creation of a Small Business Assistance Grant Program to help local businesses that were impacted by COVID-19.

The program ran for the entire month of November with 65 of the 79 businesses that applied being approved and funded for a total of 498,938.68. The maximum amount a business could receive was $10,000, and 39 of the 65 that were approved received less than $10,000.

“Just recognizing the need that our small businesses had. A lot of them were severely affected by COVID because of the shutdown that happened in the spring,” said Mandi Thompson, who is the assistant to City Manager, “Decrease in business and a lot of them experienced a reduction in revenues.”

She said businesses could use the funds to cover a variety of costs caused by COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment, inventory, equipment, cleaning/disinfection supplies, rent, and utilities, but City of Twin Falls utility costs was not eligible for reimbursement.

“We had a restaurant that did mostly take out for a large period of time. The cost of the materials, the packaging for takeout, obviously there was a cost there that they weren’t planning on,” Thompson said.

The need in Twin Falls was overwhelming, as the city recently allocated an additional $65,000 in CARES funds to the program to help an additional nine businesses that have applications pending approval.

“All of those applications were received by November 30, it’s just that some of them had some missing documentation, and we gave them a couple of days to get to us,” said Thompson.

One of the businesses in Twin Falls that was able to benefit from the small business program was the Brass Monkey, which is located in the downtown area. Kindsey Taylor, who is the owner of a clothing boutique and collectible shop, said she used her funds to help cover rent and utility expenses during the last six months.

“Because revenue isn’t coming in as much but the overhead cost hasn’t changed,” Taylor said.

She said the springtime was definitely the worst part for her because businesses were on shutdown, and as a single mom of two girls, she had to get creative and find a way to bring in revenue.

“This store is my livelihood. This is how I pay my bills. If I’m not bringing in the revenue I have no way to pay for anything,” Taylor said. “and the world does not stop, Bill paying doesn’t stop, mortgages don’t stop. At the end of the day, my landlord too has to pay bills so it trickles up and down in all different directions for sure.”

Taylor said some of her best customers are 80-year-old women and 16-year-old kids. She said during the spring she was offering her customers private shopping experiences by appointment only.

Whitney Beem, who is a Twin Falls resident and was shopping at the Brass Monkey on Wednesday, said it seemed like everything was shutdown in the downtown area for a month or two, and shoppers were going out as much.

“You didn’t know if you could go in. What you had to do when you went in, said Beem. “It was a lot of online ordering, which isn’t the best for our community.”

Taylor said things are a little better now because her doors are open, but she and other small business owners are always fearful of another shutdown ad COVID cases rise. However, she said she is very grateful for the small business grant she was awarded because it helped open up cash flow, so she could get her store ready for the holidays.

“We could stock the store a little bit more to help with the Christmas shopping. We need to have the product to do the business, and we were operating on a very slim inventory, and this helped beef us up,” Taylor said.

She said without the funds she probably would have had to cut back on staff and limit inventory, which would have really hurt her during the holidays.

“It is your Superbowl time if you are in the retail holiday season,” said Taylor. “It is the busiest time of the year. We probably do 30 to 40 percent of our business in two months”.

Beem said she thinks it’s really important in the spirit of Christmas to support local businesses like the Brass Monkey this holiday shopping season because so many suffered this year due to COVID.

Taylor said she has noticed a lot of new customers in her store the past few weeks.

“I think people are very aware of shopping locally. It’s just not a trendy or cool thing. It’s a necessity this year,” Taylor said.

