South Central Public Board of Health member comments on incident in Boise

Protests in Boise Tuesday night led the Central public board of health members to become frightened when the homes of public officials were targetted.

The board members were set to discuss and vote on a revised public health order focused on restrictions, mask-wearing, and gatherings.

In November the South Central Public Board of Health voted down a public health order that would have put in place a face mask mandate in the eight-county region.

At the meeting, hundreds of anti-mask protesters showed up who very vocal and with signs displaying their disapproval for any type of mask mandate.

However, the protesters at the November meeting showed no signs of violence toward the board members or people who were in support of a mandate.

The protesters used their words and not physical intimidation to get their point across to the nine-member public health board, who eventually voted down the health order 5 to 4.

Going forward the SCPHD public information officer Briana Bodily told KMVT news in an email that after the events that took place in Boise her health district is currently not planning on making any changes because “they have security procedures in place that have been effective so far, and the plan is tiered so we can escalate if necessary.”

Regional chair Linda Montgomery said in an email”

“We take the safety of everyone attending board meetings and working in our health district offices very seriously. We are reviewing safety protocols and discussing any necessary additional security measures with our local law enforcement.”

On the SCPHD website, there is currently a vacant seat for Minidoka County, which was previously occupied by Tracy Haskin, who voted in support of a mask mandate in November.

