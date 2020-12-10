Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, December 10, 2020

There is an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for all of Camas County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until 11pm tonight. The air is going to continue to be stagnant today, which is going to allow pollutants to buildup near the surface. This buildup of pollutants is going to cause there to be a bit of a haze in the sky, and more pollutants in the atmosphere also means that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so just be aware of that if you do have any respiratory issues.

Now for more information about the Air Stagnation Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have decreasing clouds throughout the day today in the Magic Valley and we are going to have mostly sunny skies today in the Wood River Valley as a weak disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be colder today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper teens and low 20s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy after midnight tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers as another weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be chilly tomorrow as well as highs are only going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around between midnight tomorrow night and noon on Saturday as a storm system passes through our area. Snow accumulation of a coating to 3 inches is possible from this storm system, and this snow could cause the roads to be slick and snow-covered, so be aware of that if you are going to be traveling anywhere Saturday morning. We are then going to be mostly dry Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday as we are going to be in between storm systems. Another storm system is then going to bring some more snow and rain showers to our area from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, and light to moderate snow accumulations are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies in all locations on these three days.

Some isolated snow and rain showers are then possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

The temperatures for Saturday through Wednesday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 (HANUKKAH BEGINS)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. Colder. Winds: West to NE 5-15 mph. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Colder. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy after midnight. Winds: SE 5-10 mph before midnight, then SW 5-15 mph after midnight. Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 13

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 30

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some scattered snow showers around, mainly after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. Winds: South 5-20 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers, generally after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: NNW to NE 5-10 mph. Low: 13

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, mainly during the morning. High: 29 Low: 12

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. High: 37 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 30 Low: 18

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning. Breezy. High: 37 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 32 Low: 13

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 36 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 29 Low: 18

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 32

