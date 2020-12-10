Advertisement

Starbucks plans to open 22K stores in coming decade

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.
By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is looking to expand in the coming decade.

By 2030, the coffee chain is planning to have 55,000 stores compared to its current 33,000.

These will include new types of stores, like smaller locations, drive-thrus and ones with curbside pickup options.

Starbucks has been struggling since the pandemic started. With employees working from home, commute coffees have been limited.

For stores open at least 13 months, sales fell 9% from June to September, compared to the same period last year.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been cancelled for the rest of Wednesday after the...
Student in custody following threat at Twin Falls High School
Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway I84 milepost 236
Two vehicle crash on I-84 near Malta, sends Idaho man to hospital
Idaho Fish and Game receives a new tip in the investigation of the moose killing on Sep. 21.
Tip assists bull moose poaching investigation in southern Idaho
Intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health...
Idaho health board meeting halted after ‘intense protests’
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports nearly 3K confirmed, probable cases, most since start of pandemic

Latest News

A surfer died after being bitten by a shark in Hawaii.
Surfer bitten by a shark in Maui’s Honolua Bay dies
Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of rapper Mo3.
Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3′s shooting death
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
FILE - In this July 7, 2016, file photo, national security adviser Susan Rice on the South Lawn...
Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album