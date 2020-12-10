Students adjust to making post-high school decisions during pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Teenagers face difficult decisions every year as they get ready to graduate high school.

Some students choose a college education, some choose a trade school, and some choose to go straight into the workforce.

“Before this year I definitely planned on hopping right into college, but after this year I kind of changed my mind and decided to take it slow,” Simon Alexander explained.

Alexander plans on taking a gap year after finishing up high school this year. However, while it may seem like a popular option for students., career counselor Barb Denny says college applications at Canyon Ridge for this time of year are on an average pace.

Denny said, “it really hasn’t fluctuated a lot in the percentage of entries so we are pretty happy about that.”

For those choosing the college route, like Monique Guzman, the all important decision may bank on seeing and touring the school. Right now, it may not be an option.

“I don’t think it helps that we can’t really see these campuses for ourselves,” Guzman exclaimed. “I think that is the hardest part.”

In years past, the career center has offered a free bus trip and lunch to go and tour Idaho college campuses. This year those opportunities are canceled.

But for Owen Johnston, his plans to go to trade school to become an electrician have stayed on par through COVID-19.

“I was going to go into in the medical field two years ago, but then my dad sat me down and talked to me about with his career and I fell in love with it,” Johnston said.

