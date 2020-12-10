Advertisement

Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album

FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on...
FILE - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) – Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year — the singer-songwriter is about to release her second album in 2020.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift wrote in social media posts Thursday morning. “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.”

Swift said the new album is called “Evermore,” which she described as a “sister” album to her latest release, “Folklore.” A video for a new song, “Willow,” will arrive along with the album, to be released at midnight ET Thursday.

Taylor revealed the track list for the 15-song new album and noted that some of the guests are Haim, The National and Bon Iver. She turns 31 on Sunday.

“Folklore,” released this summer, enjoyed three separate visits to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in 2020.

On Instagram, Swift said working on “Folklore” was different than her previous albums and she just kept writing songs. “I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales,” she wrote.

“I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

