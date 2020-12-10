Teen driver dies, 1 injured in crash near Bliss

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one minor and sent the other to a regional hospital.

The juvenile driver was traveling eastbound Wednesday on Spring Cove Road north of Bliss when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and drove off the right shoulder into a plowed farm field. The pickup truck continued into a broad slide skid hitting a small embankment before overturning. ISP was dispatched at about 4:42 p.m.

The driver was thrown from the truck and had died of their injuries at the scene. A juvenile passenger was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. ISP was assisted on scene by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and Gooding Fire Department.

