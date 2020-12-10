The Valley House makes a difference for people in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Valley House Homeless Shelter provides a safe place for families and individuals who have lost their homes. They work to help them move forward with their goals by getting a job, and eventually being able to live on their own.

KMVT talked to Kailey Schroeder, 18, who is dealing with homelessness and has only lived at the Valley House for a short time, but is thankful to have found a place that accepts her.

“My situation at home wasn’t a good situation to be in, so I decided, when I got kicked out, to start moving here, because this was the one option for me instead of living on the streets,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder says it’s a nice place to live because she has a warm bed to sleep during cold winter months, and they are helping her find a job, and it is also nice to have people to talk to.

“Just being able to live here and ask for advice, is making me grow mentally better and more mature,” said Schroeder.

The Valley House offers housing for single women, single men, and families.

Currently, they are almost full and often when families come looking for assistance, they have to help them find a motel to stay in because they don’t have any room left on their property.

“Right now, we only have a few beds left for women, there are many, many people, it’s cold out and people need shelter,” said Kim Spiers, the assistant director for the shelter.

Like many organizations throughout southern Idaho, COVID-19 has caused more people to be in need of the services the Valley House provides.

When Premiere Mortgage Resources heard that the Valley House’s largest fundraiser of the year was cancelled, they wanted to do something to help.

“We took it upon our hearts and ourselves to try to rally our community to really step up and we as Premiere Mortgage are matching up to $3,500 of the funds that are donated today directly to Valley House to try to offset what that void created for them here as well,” said Cliff Jaro, the branch manager for Premier Mortgage Resources.

Brittney Truscott who has two kids and is going to school says thanks to the Valley House, she now feels like she is on the right path, and is confident she will one day have a house of her own.

“My mental health before I moved back here, before I moved here was horrible, and just being here is such a, it lifts your spirits in so many ways I can’t even explain it,” said Truscott.

