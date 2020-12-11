Advertisement

Boise State looks to clinch spot in the Mountain West Championship

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - George Holani looks to return to the line-up as Boise State travels to Wyoming this weekend.

The Broncos expect the sophomore running back to make his return after missing the past three games. He netted 100 yards in the season opener against Utah State, only had three attempts in the game against Air Force and hasn’t seen action since.

BSU can lock up a spot in the Mountain West Championship with a win this weekend in Laramie, where the weather forecast is slated for a high of 23 and snow.

When game time rolls around, it will mark the Broncos’ first game in three weeks, as they’ve had back to back games canceled due to COVID-19 related issues.

Offensive coordinate Eric Kiesau said, “we’ll find out Saturday, I think a lot of teams are going through this, there are some teams haven’t played in five weeks, couple of teams who have only played 1-2 games.” “Everyone has to find their own niche, own rhythm in how they prepare,” he added.

“Coach Harsin has done a great job of keeping us urgent through the motions, being intentional in what we’re doing,” explained quarterback Hank Bachmeier. “Sometimes it’s hard, but making sure we’re intentional in all three phases of the ball.”

BSU is tied with San Jose State for first place in the conference. The teams of course didn’t get to play each other last month over COVID-19 issues.

San Jose State plays a one-loss Nevada team on Friday, where a lot is at stake. If the Wolfpack knock off the Spartans and the cowboys beat the Broncos, then likely due to higher winning percentages, it could be the Wolfpack and Spartans in the conference championship.

Boise State just has to take care of business and not worry about the fate of other teams.

Kick-off is slated for 4 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

