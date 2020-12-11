Burley dance studio to broadcast ‘Nutcracker’ performance

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the past 32 years, Centre Stage studios in Burley has put on “The Nutcracker” ballet for the community.

The students at the dance studio prepare for the show all year, and because of COVID-19 guidelines, they were told they weren’t going to be able to put on a live performance.

Instead, they adjusted their plans and are going to be broadcasting an edited version of the show for anyone to see.

The students are so glad they were still able to perform and hope people will tune in to watch.

“I think we need the arts, every body needs to be uplifted, at Christmas time anyway, but we need things of beauty in our lives, there is a lot of negativity right now,” said Jennifer Sager, the director.

“I think that we can bring a little bit of joy to somebody,” Sager said. “I think that’s a good thing.”

Any one who is interested in watching the show can do so by going to the studio’s website. The Burley Theater will also being holding a viewing of the performance as well.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.