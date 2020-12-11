Advertisement

Burley dance studio to broadcast ‘Nutcracker’ performance

The students are so glad they were still able to perform and hope people will tune in to watch.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the past 32 years, Centre Stage studios in Burley has put on “The Nutcracker” ballet for the community.

The students at the dance studio prepare for the show all year, and because of COVID-19 guidelines, they were told they weren’t going to be able to put on a live performance.

Instead, they adjusted their plans and are going to be broadcasting an edited version of the show for anyone to see.

The students are so glad they were still able to perform and hope people will tune in to watch.

“I think we need the arts, every body needs to be uplifted, at Christmas time anyway, but we need things of beauty in our lives, there is a lot of negativity right now,” said Jennifer Sager, the director.

“I think that we can bring a little bit of joy to somebody,” Sager said. “I think that’s a good thing.”

Any one who is interested in watching the show can do so by going to the studio’s website. The Burley Theater will also being holding a viewing of the performance as well.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been cancelled for the rest of Wednesday after the...
Student in custody following threat at Twin Falls High School
Single-vehicle fatality crash that sent one juvenile to the hospital and other pronounced dead...
Teen driver dies, 1 injured in crash near Bliss
Gov. Brad Little addressed the state about the COVID-19 pandemics Thursday afternoon during a...
Idaho stays in Stage 2 reopening plan, governor pleads with public
Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway I84 milepost 236
Two vehicle crash on I-84 near Malta, sends Idaho man to hospital
Idaho Fish and Game receives a new tip in the investigation of the moose killing on Sep. 21.
Tip assists bull moose poaching investigation in southern Idaho

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho estimates that about one in every three jobs is connected to...
CSI trains employees in the Magic Valley’s No. 1 industry
In the month of November, 74 people died here in Southern Idaho fighting the COVID-19 virus. ...
COVID-19 related deaths more than doubled in November
KMVT meteorologist Max Mueller is live at Addison Car Care on Wednesday, Dec. 9 for a Toys for...
Live at Addison Car Care — Toys for Tots toy drive
KMVT meteorologist is live at Fashion 15 which is collecting toys for this year's Twin Falls...
KMVT partners with Twin Falls business to collect Christmas toys for children