Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With coronavirus cases surging and people taking extra precautions to disinfect, Clorox wipes are still in high demand.

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.

In an interview on Thursday night with NBC Nightly News, Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said the wipes shortage could last until mid-2021.

Reynolds said the company is producing more wipes than ever, but the demand is staying incredibly high.

It’s the third time since the pandemic began that Clorox has pushed back the time frame for easing the nationwide shortage.

Reynolds said the company plans to up production by February.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Brad Little addressed the state about the COVID-19 pandemics Thursday afternoon during a...
Idaho stays in Stage 2 reopening plan, governor pleads with public
Single-vehicle fatality crash that sent one juvenile to the hospital and other pronounced dead...
Teen driver dies, 1 injured in crash near Bliss
Classes at Twin Falls High School have been cancelled for the rest of Wednesday after the...
Student in custody following threat at Twin Falls High School
South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls
South Central Public Board of Health member comments on incident in Boise
Richard DeLisi, second from left, walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday after serving 31 years...
Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

Latest News

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes...
EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of...
Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times