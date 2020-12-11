TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In the month of November, 74 people died in southern Idaho fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The South Central Public Health District said the amount of people who died in the past month, totals more deaths than the first seven months of the pandemic combined.

To put it in perspective, in October, 31 people died while fighting COVID-19. Therefore COVID-19 related deaths more than doubled in November compared to October.

Month Number of reported COVID-19 related fatalities March 3 April 16 May 14 June 5 July 9 August 9 September 15 October 31 November 74

By the end of November, 176 people in South Central Idaho had lost their life’s related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began; 84 of those were residents of long-term care facilities.

“I have heard horrible things from people saying well if someone is already on their death bed then why do I have to change my life to protect them,” said Public Information officer for the South Central Public Health District Brianna Bodily. “That is not what we are seeing here, we have seen some people who were on a negative trajectory who had COVID-19 and that was just the last straw for their health, but we have also seen people who are healthy get kicked down, people who had many more years of life left.”

Brianna Bodily says the health district will continue to desperately beg the community to understand the importance of taking simple precautions to limit the spread of this virus.

“You may see these numbers and assume the individuals were already gravely ill, but some of our highest-risk factors for severe COVID-19 symptoms are conditions that otherwise would not be considered a death sentence,” said Tanis Maxwell, epidemiology program manager. “When you consider that common conditions like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, asthma, etc. are all risk factors, you begin to realize how many Idahoans really are in danger of severe side effects from this disease.”

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Idaho Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distressed because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010.

