Drive-up collection drive held in Twin Falls, with some holiday spirit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Ashley Manor and Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice teamed up for their first-ever Drive-by Christmas collection drive.

Items such as warm coats, hats, gloves, and non-perishable items will be donated to Valley House homeless shelter.

The event was held Thursday night from 5 pm to 7 pm in front of Ashley Manor with cookies and hot chocolate served to all of those who attended and donated to the event.

Jared Hess, who is the General Manager of Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice, said one of the reasons they wanted to hold an event this year is because so many other events were canceled due to COVID.

The event also had some good old fashion Christmas spirit to it as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus attended the event for the kids, and afterward, everyone got together and san Christmas carols to the residents of Ashley Manor assisted living facility.

“I think it helps them know that you are still thinking about them, and during this season we are all doing the best we can,” said Cam Oler whose sister is staying at Ashley Manor.

Donation bins will be outside of Ashley Manor and Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice until December 21.

