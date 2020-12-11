Food truck offers free sandwiches to front line workers at St. Luke’s

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Dairy West is taking its Curds and Kindness food truck on a holiday tour of Idaho and Utah to give back to health care workers.

The food truck was stationed outside St. Luke’s Magic Valley Tuesday afternoon offering free sandwiches for frontline workers.

The truck started the tour last week in Salt Lake City before making stop in Idaho Falls.

Dairy West also will be donating dairy totes, which include macaroni and cheese, milk and butter to youth and homeless shelters across Idaho and Utah.

“You know, during this pandemic our frontliners are really the ones that are putting their lives on the line to save us,” said tour manager Sid Burgos. “And it’s just important to us to show that appreciation to them. We can’t thank them enough for all the hard work that they’re doing.”

The food truck will be in Boise Wednesday and will spend next week in Utah.

In the spirit of #GivingTuesday we are grateful for our frontline healthcare workers. Our communities are better because... Posted by Unbottled on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

