Gov. Little joins with Idaho GOP in supporting Texas lawsuit on election integrity

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Governor Brad Little announced Thursday he proudly stands with the Idaho Republican Party in supporting Texas in its efforts to ensure American’s elections meet the highest standards and expectations of the U.S. Constitution, and he will file an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.

“Idaho’s elections are safe and secure, and we expect the same of other states. Protecting the sanctity of the voting process is paramount to ensuring a strong democratic process, and our citizens need the confidence that their vote counts,” Governor Little said.

According to the AP press, the unprecedented lawsuit filed against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the four states, and award the states’ 62 total Electoral College votes to President Trump. Even though it has unsubstantiated accusations about voter fraud in the states, 106 Republican members of Congress and seventeen Republican attorneys general are backing the unprecedented case.

So far, according to AP reporting, of the “roughly 50 cases brought by Trump’s campaign and his allies, more than 30 have been rejected or dropped”, and the “Supreme Court this week rejected a Republican bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory.”

Attorneys general from more than 20 states also filed a brief Thursday urging the court to reject the case.

