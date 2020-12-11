Advertisement

Gov. Little joins with Idaho GOP in supporting Texas lawsuit on election integrity

Governor Brad Little announced Thursday he proudly stands with the Idaho Republican Party
Gov. Little joins with Idaho GOP in supporting Texas lawsuit
Gov. Little joins with Idaho GOP in supporting Texas lawsuit
By Steve Kirch
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Governor Brad Little announced Thursday he proudly stands with the Idaho Republican Party in supporting Texas in its efforts to ensure American’s elections meet the highest standards and expectations of the U.S. Constitution, and he will file an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.

“Idaho’s elections are safe and secure, and we expect the same of other states. Protecting the sanctity of the voting process is paramount to ensuring a strong democratic process, and our citizens need the confidence that their vote counts,” Governor Little said.

According to the AP press, the unprecedented lawsuit filed against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the four states, and award the states’ 62 total Electoral College votes to President Trump. Even though it has unsubstantiated accusations about voter fraud in the states, 106 Republican members of Congress and seventeen Republican attorneys general are backing the unprecedented case.

So far, according to AP reporting, of the “roughly 50 cases brought by Trump’s campaign and his allies, more than 30 have been rejected or dropped”, and the “Supreme Court this week rejected a Republican bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory.”

Attorneys general from more than 20 states also filed a brief Thursday urging the court to reject the case.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been cancelled for the rest of Wednesday after the...
Student in custody following threat at Twin Falls High School
Single-vehicle fatality crash that sent one juvenile to the hospital and other pronounced dead...
Teen driver dies, 1 injured in crash near Bliss
Gov. Brad Little addressed the state about the COVID-19 pandemics Thursday afternoon during a...
Idaho stays in Stage 2 reopening plan, governor pleads with public
Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway I84 milepost 236
Two vehicle crash on I-84 near Malta, sends Idaho man to hospital
Idaho Fish and Game receives a new tip in the investigation of the moose killing on Sep. 21.
Tip assists bull moose poaching investigation in southern Idaho

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports nearly 1.8K confirmed, probable cases
The College of Southern Idaho estimates that about one in every three jobs is connected to...
CSI trains employees in the Magic Valley’s No. 1 industry
In the month of November, 74 people died here in Southern Idaho fighting the COVID-19 virus. ...
COVID-19 related deaths more than doubled in November
The performance will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Burley dance studio to broadcast ‘Nutcracker’ performance