Many more people are in need of help this Christmas due to COVID

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Christmas is approaching but it isn’t stopping COVID cases from rising across the state. During this holiday season, some people are still suffering from the financial repercussions of the virus, and are seeking more and more resources for help.

“I think there are a lot more people hurting. I think a lot of hope is gone and that needs to be restored,” said Annette Wiersma, who donated items to the Mustard Seed on Tuesday. “And if we can help another person that is how we should do it.”

Like any other community, Twin Falls isn’t immune to the effects of COVID when it comes to unemployment, homelessness, or food insecurity. Marvin Barnes, who is part of the Mustard Seed food pantry leadership team, said they have seen a big increase in families in need of monthly food boxes.

“From the first of November to now 700 families have been helped, and again that is only 4 days a week. We are not open weekends,” Barnes said.

Liz Mandelkow, the business manager for the Mustard Seed, said the thrift store’s business is up early 40 percent from this time last year.

“We are seeing more new customers than we had, interviewing and assisting 25 percent new people every month, which is unusual,” Mandelkow said.

The impact of the virus has put some people in the position where they have to choose between buying food and paying for the rent while keeping the lights on. Randy Wastradowski, of the South Central Community Action Partnership, said so far his organization has provided more than $500,000 in housing assistance this year, compared to about $100,000 last year.

“A lot of elderly seem to have issues with keeping their power bills current. We have seen a lot of families coming in with housing situations, probably a big segment is those that have never needed help before,” Wastradowski said.

During this holiday time, Barnes said one thing people can do is volunteer their time to help those in need of help.

“We(Mustard Seed food pantry) would love to be open seven days a week, but it’s the volunteers that we need,” Barnes said.

He also said it’s important for those who are struggling and need assistance to ask for help.

“People need to come and ask for help,” said Barnes. “And we are afraid to expose the fact that we need help. The big thing I am seeing is that people need help and are kind of stuck until they really get desperate.”

Another thing people can do is just be kind, even if it’s just donating a warm blanket.

“If I have something that someone else can use, I would really like them to have it, and this is a good way to do that,” Wiersma said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.