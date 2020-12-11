Sawtooth Avalanche Center works to educate people about the dangers of avalanches

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Avalanches kill more people on National Forest Lands than any other natural hazard.

This year, Sawtooth Avalanche Center tells KMVT more people are expected to be enjoying the outdoors. Whether you like to ski, ride, snow shoe, or winter hike, people need to be aware of the possibility of an avalanche.

“We’re focusing on this theme called, get the, and it’s get the forecast, get the training, and get the gear,” said the media coordinator for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center Amy David.

There are three things every person needs to have before heading out to recreate. “Everybody should always be carrying a beacon, or transceiver, a shovel and a probe,” said David.

Avalanches are common in the winter, especially when there are multiple layers of snow on the ground.

Each day the forecasters with the Sawtooth Avalanche Center will go and determine the avalanche forecast for the day, and broadcast it out for recreators through their website and social media pages.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center normally travels through the state offering classes and educating people to know before you go. This year, they are still offering those classes, but they are all online in order to keep people safe.

“In addition to getting the forecast, it’s also really important to get the training, and that’s one of the things that the Friends of the Avalanche Center really focuses on, is providing avalanche safety education and information for people across Idaho.

For information on their classes, visit their website.

