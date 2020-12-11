Advertisement

Simplot Perley, Jacqueline Ann

December 9, 2020, age 77
Jacqueline Ann Simplot Perley, AKA: Granny Grunt, age77, of Declo, passed peacefully at home...
Jacqueline Ann Simplot Perley, AKA: Granny Grunt, age77, of Declo, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECLO—Jacqueline Ann Simplot Perley, AKA: Granny Grunt, age77, of Declo, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

She was the daughter of Robert L. Simplot and Janet I. Dalton Simplot, spending most of her life in the Declo area.

Mom’s favorite times were spent on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River at the family cabin, as well as the many years of Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas family gatherings. She had a passion for football, rodeo, and country music.

She never met a stranger and was a collector of people. One and all were welcome and always treated like family. She was as comforting as a sunset and as dependable as the sunrise.

Jacque was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her sister, Kay (Bruce) Hall; her brother, Robert Simplot; her children, Rusty (Val) Perley, Pam (Brian) Crabtree, and Patty Overton; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Per Jacque’s request, there will be no services. She would rather have a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

