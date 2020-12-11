Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, December 11, 2020

There are going to be a few isolated snow showers around today, mainly during the morning, as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds throughout the day today in the Magic Valley and we are going to have partly cloudy skies today in the Wood River Valley. It is also going to be breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be chilly today as well as highs are only going to be in the upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, mainly in locations south of I-84, as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. Snow accumulation of a coating to 2 inches is also possible tonight in locations that do see some of this snow. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the upper single digits and low teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper teens and low 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated snow showers around, mainly during the morning and mainly in locations south of I-84, as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday is then going to start off dry, but there are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around Sunday night, and there is a chance of snow and rain showers on Monday, generally during the morning, as this storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and chilly on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley.

Some isolated snow showers are then possible on Tuesday as we are going to be in between storm systems. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow and rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday as another storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit from Tuesday through Thursday as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday and Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around, mainly during the morning. Breezy. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A little breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. High: 29

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly in locations south of I-84. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: South to NE 5-15 mph. Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 11

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around during the morning, mainly in locations south of I-84. A little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. High: 29

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 10

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. High: 36 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 28 Low: 19

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning. Breezy. High: 35 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, generally during the morning. High: 32 Low: 12

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 35 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 28 Low: 20

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 38 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 32 Low: 21

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 34

