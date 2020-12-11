Advertisement

Twin Falls’ balanced scoring leads to big win over Mountain Home

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls boys basketball looking for its first win of the season, as the boys host Mountain Home to open conference play.

Twin Falls strikes first, as Nic Swensen finds an opening and takes it to the hoop.

Bruins’ press causing problems for the Tigers early on and Mason Swafford anticipates the pass, steals it and gets the lay-up. He would have 11 points.

Still 4-0 Twin Falls, Swensen goes to the key, attracts the defense, that leaves Tyler Robbins, who heads towards the bucket, Swensen the assist, Robbins the points.

Bruins now up 6-0, until the Tigers finally get on the board.

Brandon Bethel finds Jon Tetrault on the other side alone and now it’s just a four point game.

This one all Twin Falls, 56-27 and James Glenn notches his first victory as Bruins head coach.

Bruins also featured Emery 11, Swensen 9, Hubsmith 8 and Christensen 8.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 52, Canyon Ridge 38: Jarrett Orthman produced 18 points to go along with 7 rebounds and Adam Kloepfer added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Canyon Ridge High School

11 10 11 6

Burley High School

11 14 13 14

North Gem 60, Camas County 49

Dietrich 55, Raft River 37

GIRLS SCORES

Filer 60, Kimberly 40: Ella Fischer had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals while Lexi Monson added 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals Next up for Filer is a matchup on the road vs Burley.

Filer High School

13 12 16 19

Kimberly High School

7 7 14 12

Valley 35, Buhl 28

Declo 57, Gooding 44

Oakley 39, Shoshone 24

North Gem 38, Camas 33

Butte County 48, Murtaugh 21

