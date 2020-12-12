Advertisement

CSI and Twin Falls School District partner together to donate pajamas to homeless students

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho worked to make the holiday season brighter for some students in the Twin Falls School District by holding a pajama drive.

Throughout the month of November, people attending CSI and people who work there were able to donate new pajamas for any child up to the age of 18.

The College of Southern Idaho got with the school district to donate the pajamas to students who are considered homeless within the district.

The pajamas will be a nice surprise for those students, so they will have a new pair to sleep in and stay warm this winter.

“We’ve enjoyed working with the school district and trying to find things that will help our community, and especially the students right now where during a pandemic that has added a lot of extra stress and things,” said Kimberlee LaPray who is the head of CSI’s chapter of the American Association for women in community colleges. “We are hoping the pajamas will help keep some of the kids warm for the winter.”

This year they donated 140 pairs of pajamas and after they give them to the students, they will donate the left over pairs to the Valley House or the Mustard Seed Ministries.

