Fit and Well Idaho: program helps minimize the rate of re-hospitalization for patients

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A new program in the Magic Valley is helping keep patients healthy at their home.

The program originally began in the Treasure Valley when the home health and hospice team at St. Luke’s realized the rate of re-hospitalization was higher than desired.

“Really helped with staff support, and then also helped service those patients who may have challenges getting into primary care physician’s offices, trying to bridge some of those gaps,” said nurse practitioner Ally Vander Lugt. Vander Lugt works in the Treasure Valley.

With the program, a nurse practitioner is able to go to their home, and help them there, instead of going back to the hospital.

“Which is a particular interest right now as we have seen an influx of patients into the local hospitals because of COVID, we are trying to minimize inpatient transfers and give the patients the care they need in their homes,” said Vander Lugt.

After seeing success in the Treasure Valley, they brought the program to St. Luke’s Magic Valley about 6 weeks ago.

Right now they work with the home health and hospice team as well as local physicians to connect with patients.

“It’s great to see the patients in their own environment, and it also helps with the plan of care so we can see what might be going on that may be contributing to their disease processes,” said Corine Faught, a nurse practitioner in the Magic Valley.

They help with diseases such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease, andCOVID-19.

With the program, they have seen less patients being readmitted to the hospital.

“I think the patients love it more than anybody, they don’t have to get out and sit and wait in the doctor’s office, some of them can’t hardly get out of a car, so I think their satisfaction is higher than ours,” said Faught.

The program is keeping the re-hospitalization rates low.
