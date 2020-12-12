Advertisement

Hansen wins comfortably over Murtaugh, improves to 2-1

Murtaugh falls to 2-2
By Jack Schemmel
Dec. 12, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - To Murtaugh for a little crosstown rivalry game. The Red Devils hosting the Hansen Huskies,

First quarter, the Huskies ball movement finds Tom Gibson. He hits the three to put Hansen up 9-2.

Then, a Red Devil steal. Ty Stanger goes the other way for the easy layup.

Second quarter, more Gibson from behind the arc, nothing but net from the junior. He puts the Huskies up 13.

Murtaugh would close the gap before the half. Chris Grunig goes baseline, the lost art, the mid range game. Shot is good. Hansen leads by six at the half.

The Huskies extend their lead in the second half, winning 52-36.

