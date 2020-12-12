Jerome surprises Kimberly with second half run

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly hosted Jerome in girls hoops. Both teams have suffered back-to-back losses and hoping to bounce back Friday night.

The visitors get on the board first, as Alexis White makes the tough reverse lay-up, she would have ten points.

Kimberly’s Shelby Moeller breaks the press, finds Reece Garey who connects with Mekell Wright for two of her team-high 11 points. The Bulldogs try their hand at long range, as Garey knocks down the three.

Kimberly off to a 13-5 start, Kelsy Stanger tries to get the jumper, short, but Wright cleans it up, Bulldogs up ten late in the first quarter.

Jerome looking to get this game back to single-digits, nice pass into Hannah Schvaneveldt, even better finish for the senior, she would have a game-high 12 points.

The Tigers take the lead in the second half, after knocking down some big threes, winning, 58-45.

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Falls 54, Minico 37: Reagan Rex paced the Bruins with 15 points. Chowder Bailey added 12 points. Brinley Iverson scored 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Emmett 57, Canyon Ridge49

Green Canyon 43, Minico 37

Buhl 64, Fruitland 58: Edgar Hernandez posted 16 points, Joe Armitage added 14 points, while Drexler Jaynes produced 10 points and eight rebounds. Eli Azevedo added nine points and just as many boards. For the Grizzlies, Hyrum Lindsey had 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Nolan Bower added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Buhl travels to Snake River on Saturday.

Gooding 60, Shoshone 32

Wendell 69, New Plymouth 64

Glenns Ferry 34, Greenleaf Friends 23

Ambrose 62, Oakley 53

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.