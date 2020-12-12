Advertisement

Soda Springs tops Declo in fast-paced matchup

The Cardinals top the Hornets 59-52. Declo falls to 1-2 on the season.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Down in Declo a couple of 2A schools got after it on the hardwood. The Hornets welcome Soda Springs.

First quarter, Tyler Olsen with a little hesitation, goes to the rim and finishes with the right hand. Hornets lead 3-0.

Second quarter... Brittan Bergholm has it on the break for Soda Springs, he dishes it to Carter McCullough for the fast break bucket.

But here comes Declo on the offensive side. Moving it around the perimeter, Kayden Ramsey gets it and hits the three to tie it up at 18.

Then, Sam Nebeker gets the block. Hornets looking to turn defense into offense, pass up to Logan Heyward for the three.

Declo takes a 26-22 lead into the break, but it would be Soda Springs winning this one. The Cardinals come back from the 4-point halftime deficit to win 59-52.

