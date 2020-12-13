Advertisement

Jerome takes Tim Matthews Invitational

Jerome takes Tim Matthews Invitational
Jerome takes Tim Matthews Invitational(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:17 PM MST
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Tim Matthews wrestling Invitational went down at Jerome high school Saturday. 15 schools competed at this year’s one day event.

Jerome takes home first place overall, with a score of 246.5.

Minico finishes in second with a score of 207.

Wendell and Kimberly finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Results:

1. Jerome 246.5

2. Minico 207.0

3. Rocky Mountain 160.5

4. Wendell 154.0

5. Kimberly 114.0

6. Mountain Home 109.0

7. Rigby 93.0

8. Filer 86.0

8. North Fremont 86.0

10. Jerome JV 85.0

11. Mountain View 63.5

12. Canyon Ridge 59.5

13. Burley 45.0

14. Glenns Ferry 34.5

15. Valley 14.0

Individual winners from area:

98 pound class: Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry

106 pound class: Dallin Walters of Kimberly

120 pound class: Jordan Fisher of Jerome

126 pound class: Joseph Terry of Minico

132 pound class: Gabriel Taboa of Jerome

146 pound class: Dawson Osterhout of Minico

152 pound class: Teegan Dunn of Wendell

160 pound class: Jaimen Swanston of Filer

182 pound class: Robby Ortega of Jerome

195 pound class: Remington Winmill of Wendell

