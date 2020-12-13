Jerome takes Tim Matthews Invitational
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Tim Matthews wrestling Invitational went down at Jerome high school Saturday. 15 schools competed at this year’s one day event.
Jerome takes home first place overall, with a score of 246.5.
Minico finishes in second with a score of 207.
Wendell and Kimberly finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Results:
1. Jerome 246.5
2. Minico 207.0
3. Rocky Mountain 160.5
4. Wendell 154.0
5. Kimberly 114.0
6. Mountain Home 109.0
7. Rigby 93.0
8. Filer 86.0
8. North Fremont 86.0
10. Jerome JV 85.0
11. Mountain View 63.5
12. Canyon Ridge 59.5
13. Burley 45.0
14. Glenns Ferry 34.5
15. Valley 14.0
Individual winners from area:
98 pound class: Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
106 pound class: Dallin Walters of Kimberly
120 pound class: Jordan Fisher of Jerome
126 pound class: Joseph Terry of Minico
132 pound class: Gabriel Taboa of Jerome
146 pound class: Dawson Osterhout of Minico
152 pound class: Teegan Dunn of Wendell
160 pound class: Jaimen Swanston of Filer
182 pound class: Robby Ortega of Jerome
195 pound class: Remington Winmill of Wendell
