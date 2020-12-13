Advertisement

Mini-Cassia Craft Fair hosts Mistletoe Market

About 60 vendors gathered for the first ever Mistletoe Market in Burley on Saturday, and for many of them this is just one of the few events they have been able to participate in this year.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -About 60 vendors gathered for the first ever Mistletoe Market in Burley Saturday, and for many of them this is just one of the few events they have been able to participate in this year.

In a world of constant canceled events, this Christmas market was filled with people doing Christmas shopping. It was also the host to many activities for the kids and a chance for them to see Santa.

KMVT caught up with one vendor who makes their living going to these types of events and selling their various handmade vinegars and oils.

They said they are glad to be able to be back in the Mini-Cassia area.

“Well the biggest issues was the fact that most of our shows were canceled starting in March, our last show was actually this show Mini-Cassia Craft show in March,” said vendor Dennis La Celle. “We finally got a couple of shows one in June, so that was fun and we are excited to be back in business.”

KMVT also caught up with the event organizer who said their biggest hope with this event is that the vendors get lots of sales.

“We are just hoping that everyone has a good time and gets charismas shopping done and supports small local businesses, and that is what we want,” said event organizer Kara Oliverson

