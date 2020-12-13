One weekend left at Christmas themed Burley Straw Maze

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Burley Straw Maze has just one weekend left for their first ever Lost in Christmas display.

For the last 12 years the Burley Straw Maze has operated in the fall months with a pumpkin patch, but this year they came up with the idea to do a Christmas themed event.

They tell KMVT it has been quite successful, and they have seen people come from all over the state as well as Nevada and Utah to participate in all they have to offer.

LOST IN CHRISTMAS!!! Only 2 more weekends left DEC. 10th, 11th, 12th DEC. 17th, 18th, 19th 5pm - 10pm burleystrawmaze.com Posted by Burley Straw Maze & Pumpkin Patch on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

“I think with COVID and with everyone cooped up it has been nice,” said straw maze owner Dave Burtenshaw. “All of our events are outside and spread out which is nice and so everyone can come and enjoy and social distance if they choose.”

The straw maze will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m on December 17, 18, and their last night will be on December 19. Admission is $5 per person and those ages 2 and under the admission is free.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.