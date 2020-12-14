Advertisement

Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’

Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,” a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, California, as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-vehicle fatality crash that sent one juvenile to the hospital and other pronounced dead...
Teen driver dies, 1 injured in crash near Bliss
About 60 vendors gathered for the first ever Mistletoe Market in Burley on Saturday, and for...
Mini-Cassia Craft Fair hosts Mistletoe Market
The Burley Straw Maze has just one weekend left for, their first ever Lost in Christmas display.
One weekend left at Christmas themed Burley Straw Maze
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports more than 500 confirmed, probable cases, 6 deaths
Gov. Brad Little addressed the state about the COVID-19 pandemics Thursday afternoon during a...
Idaho stays in Stage 2 reopening plan, governor pleads with public

Latest News

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Suspect captured after child found abandoned in Southaven, Miss.
Attorney General William Barr is resigning.
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.
Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days
In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent...
US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson