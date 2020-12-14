Bateman, James Michael

MURTAUGH—James Michael Bateman, a 51-year-old resident of Murtaugh, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

When he chose to go home, he knew that his wife, Gayle Andrew Bateman, and his children, Jerek Bateman, Logan Bateman, and Dany Bateman, would be well cared for. His parents, Michael Ray and Sue Ann Oakeson Bateman, along with his brothers and sisters, Heidi Robbins (Bruce), Michael Bateman (Amy), David Bateman (Jenny), Harley Bateman (Amber), and Anna Bateman, will miss him very much.

He was always there for his family and friends. He brought happiness to everyone who knew him. Throughout his life he had participated in several forms of farming. Participating and interacting with farmers was one of his passions. His greatest love was volleyball. He loved coaching the sport as well as playing. His love for all of his volleyball teams was unending. While he loved volleyball very much, his love for his family always shined brightest.

He did not know what a stranger was; no matter who they were he was always warm and welcoming, making all who met him feel loved and appreciated. He was a sensitive soul; it wasn’t uncommon to come into a room to find him wiping his tears away, usually while listening to the struggles of others. We love him! He will be missed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, with Bishop Rod Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced.

For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.