Bowman, Wallace Neal

DIETRICH—Wallace Neal Bowman, 83, of Dietrich, Idaho, passed peacefully to join his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 with his family by his side.

Neal was born to Walter and Ceciel Bowman on September 27, 1937 in Gooding, Idaho. He grew up farming with his family in Dietrich, Idaho. He loved to hunt and fish, drive tractors, and enjoyed rock and gem hunting. After graduating from Dietrich High School, Neal served a faithful mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Asia which included Korea and Japan.

After returning home from his mission, it was his passion for geodes that would lead him to completing a Masters of Science in Geology at Indiana University. He accepted a job as a math teacher in New Meadows, Idaho after graduation and met the love of his life, Nancy Malstrom of New Meadows, Idaho. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 23, 1966. Shortly after, Neal accepted a job with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in Alaska where Neal worked as a hydrologist. While in Alaska, Neal and Nancy were blessed with three children - Leciel, Kim and Walter. In the summer of 1976, Neal retired from the USGS and returned to Dietrich, Idaho to help on the family farm.

He was faithful church member serving in many positions throughout the years and was always willing to help others. Neal enjoyed serving the community by participating on various community boards.

Neal was preceded in death by: a sister and brother - Myrna Mae Bowman and Walter Wray Bowman; and his parents - Walter and Ceciel Bowman of Dietrich.

He is survived by: his wife - Nancy Bowman; and his three children - Leciel (John) Bono of Aberdeen, Idaho, Kim (Bowman) Page of Dietrich, Idaho, and Walter Bowman of Dietrich, Idaho. Surviving grandchildren are Zane Bono, Jaron Bono, Kaiana Bono, Lon Page Jr. and Celeste Page. Neal and Nancy enjoyed spending time teaching and loving their grandchildren. Neal is also survived by his brother Gary (Illona) Bowman of Dietrich, Idaho.

We would like to thank Syringa Assisted Living for their kindness, love, and support to our father and family.

A graveside service will be held at the Dietrich Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences may be shared at demarayfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Syringa Assisted Living. Information for submitting donations will follow shortly.