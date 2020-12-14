Idaho Pork producers donate an estimated 15,000 pounds of ham to food bank

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -According to the Idaho Foodbank, the estimated number of people dealing with food insecurity in the Gem State is nearly 300,000, or 1 in 6 individuals.

This year the Idaho Pork Producers Association purchased more than $20,000 worth of hams from Independent Meat Falls Brand. The estimated 15,000 pounds of meat, which is equal to about 47,000 servings, will be donated to the Idaho Foodbank in Meridian, which will then distribute the hams to local food pantries and non-profits, to help people dealing with food insecurity this holiday season.

“This is the first year because normally we apply those funds to youth activities since the COVID-19 pandemic hit it forced us out of doing those,” said Brittney Murphy, who is a Burley pork producer.

Dave Roper, who is the president of the Idaho Pork Producers Association, said this was a devastating year for pork producers due to the pandemic, so they know what a struggle it has been for people.

“I think it is a good thing to continue to give back to our community, and I think we have always done that one way or another,” Roper said.

Murphy said the donation was sent to the food bank last week, and it will start being distributed across the state immediately, with help from the Idaho State Police. She said a ¼ of it will be coming back to the Magic Valley area. According to the food bank, the food insecurity rate for Twin Falls County is 11%.

“COVID-19 shut down a whole bunch of businesses and people lost their jobs, and it could be people who bought pork or show pigs from me in the past so I’m just happy to be helping them back,” Murphy said.

Roper said it feels good to deliver Idahoan’s high-quality protein this Christmas, with the help of two Idaho companies, and if things work out maybe they will do it again next year.

“if we have the funds we would really look forward to having it again,” Roper said.

