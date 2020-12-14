Ketchum movie theater struggling during pandemic

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A nearly 50-year-old movie theater in the Wood River Valley is weathering the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic. KMVT went behind the scenes as the owner says he is worried they could go out of business.

The Magic Lantern movie theater has existed in Ketchum for 47 years. The whole time it has been under the ownership of Rick Kessler. KMVT got a chance to sit down with him on Sunday, and he explained what the movie theater industry looks like right now.

“First one is COVID,” Kessler said. “They are scared to come here. My audience is flat out scared to come here, and then I did not have much to show them.”

He said his audience is typically the older crowd, and due to the pandemic, not many people are coming out. The health crisis has also caused a significant drop in new movie releases.

“There is nothing to drive them to the theater,” Kessler said.

New and old movies! At The Magic Lantern! Starting Wednesday November 25th we are playing Gary Olman in Mank, The Croods... Posted by Magic Lantern Cinemas on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The future is unknown, but the worry is nothing new to Kessler and his business. Some movies, such as “Wonder Woman 1984,” are going to a streaming service the same day as movie theater release, Kessler believes distributors may be diminishing the value of their product, and thinks movie studios could really build up their exhibition business.

“I worried about going out of business when home video came out that was my first worry. “There is always a worry on the horizon, then a big picture comes out and you are filling the place,” Kessler said. “I can only hope that people rediscover going to the cinemas after being locked up for 10 months.”

