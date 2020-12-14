Advertisement

Ketchum movie theater struggling during pandemic

“There is nothing to drive them to the theater”
A nearly 50-year-old movie theater in the Wood River Valley is weathering the storm of the...
A nearly 50-year-old movie theater in the Wood River Valley is weathering the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic. KMVT went behind the scenes as the owner says he is worried they could go out of business.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A nearly 50-year-old movie theater in the Wood River Valley is weathering the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic. KMVT went behind the scenes as the owner says he is worried they could go out of business.

The Magic Lantern movie theater has existed in Ketchum for 47 years. The whole time it has been under the ownership of Rick Kessler. KMVT got a chance to sit down with him on Sunday, and he explained what the movie theater industry looks like right now.

“First one is COVID,” Kessler said. “They are scared to come here. My audience is flat out scared to come here, and then I did not have much to show them.”

He said his audience is typically the older crowd, and due to the pandemic, not many people are coming out. The health crisis has also caused a significant drop in new movie releases.

“There is nothing to drive them to the theater,” Kessler said.

New and old movies! At The Magic Lantern! Starting Wednesday November 25th we are playing Gary Olman in Mank, The Croods...

Posted by Magic Lantern Cinemas on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The future is unknown, but the worry is nothing new to Kessler and his business. Some movies, such as “Wonder Woman 1984,” are going to a streaming service the same day as movie theater release, Kessler believes distributors may be diminishing the value of their product, and thinks movie studios could really build up their exhibition business.

“I worried about going out of business when home video came out that was my first worry. “There is always a worry on the horizon, then a big picture comes out and you are filling the place,” Kessler said. “I can only hope that people rediscover going to the cinemas after being locked up for 10 months.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-vehicle fatality crash that sent one juvenile to the hospital and other pronounced dead...
Teen driver dies, 1 injured in crash near Bliss
About 60 vendors gathered for the first ever Mistletoe Market in Burley on Saturday, and for...
Mini-Cassia Craft Fair hosts Mistletoe Market
The Burley Straw Maze has just one weekend left for, their first ever Lost in Christmas display.
One weekend left at Christmas themed Burley Straw Maze
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports more than 500 confirmed, probable cases, 6 deaths
Gov. Brad Little addressed the state about the COVID-19 pandemics Thursday afternoon during a...
Idaho stays in Stage 2 reopening plan, governor pleads with public

Latest News

Christmas in the Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls is bigger than ever this year, and is...
Twin Falls botanical garden adorned with Christmas lights opens with safety protocols
About 60 vendors gathered for the first ever Mistletoe Market in Burley Saturday, and for many...
Mini-Cassia Craft Fair hosts Mistletoe Market
The Crisis Center of South Central Idaho is releasing its annual report revealing substance use...
South central Idaho Crisis Center sees more people seeking ‘substance use disorder’ help
In the month of November, 74 people died in southern Idaho fighting the COVID-19 virus.
COVID-19 related deaths more than doubled in November